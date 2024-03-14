Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Total Energy Services Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Total Energy Services in a research note issued on Sunday, March 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

TOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.81. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$7.36 and a 52-week high of C$10.40.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen bought 8,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$87,361.00. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

