QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $148.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.71.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.02. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

