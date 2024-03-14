QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,827 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.9% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $167.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,689. The firm has a market cap of $187.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

