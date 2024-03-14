Quarterhill (QTRHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, March 15th.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.79.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

