QUINT (QUINT) Price Hits $0.0400

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $31.99 million and approximately $136,312.31 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

