Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS QUISF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.