Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS QUISF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.44.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
