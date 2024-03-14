RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Insider Jon Divers Purchases 333,333 Shares of Stock

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) insider Jon Divers purchased 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.97 ($38,436.86).
RBG Stock Performance
LON:RBGP traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 8.85 ($0.11). The stock had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,966. RBG Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.97. The stock has a market cap of £9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 0.63.
About RBG
