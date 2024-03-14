RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Insider Jon Divers Purchases 333,333 Shares of Stock

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) insider Jon Divers purchased 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.97 ($38,436.86).

RBG Stock Performance

LON:RBGP traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 8.85 ($0.11). The stock had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,966. RBG Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.97. The stock has a market cap of £9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Get RBG alerts:

About RBG

(Get Free Report)

See Also

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for RBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.