Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces Mar 24 Dividend of $0.26

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a mar 24 dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 192.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 1.1 %

Realty Income stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.