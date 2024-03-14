Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.15 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

