Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 977 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,424,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

