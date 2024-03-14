Red Spruce Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,055 shares of company stock worth $34,402,873 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.41. The company had a trading volume of 621,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,926. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.19.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

