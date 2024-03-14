Red Spruce Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,358. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $111.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.