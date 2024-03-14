Red Spruce Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in PayPal by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 26,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,987,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,327,252. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

