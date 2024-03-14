Red Spruce Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Lithia Motors comprises 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:LAD traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.11. 129,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,483. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

