Red Spruce Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Infinera by 721.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 195,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,038,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,281,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 36.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 457,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 293,787 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Price Performance

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

Infinera Profile

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

