Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $238,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.20. 3,631,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,310. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

