Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded down $9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $583.01. The stock had a trading volume of 859,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

