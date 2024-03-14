Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,809 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $458.24. The stock had a trading volume of 254,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

