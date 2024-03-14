Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 6,329 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up approximately 1.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $127,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $59,634,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $61,681,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Barclays lowered their target price on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.26.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,449.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,449.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,529,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,241,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,934 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,742. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $199.79. The stock had a trading volume of 695,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,542. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

