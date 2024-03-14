Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 90 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after buying an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $548.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,890. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $544.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

