Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REGN. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.35.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $965.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $949.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $870.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,762,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,254 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

