Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53. 55,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 997,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.