Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 207.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.48. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.