Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $19.74 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 4.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.38. 4,920,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,943,459. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

