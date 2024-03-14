Rempart Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,095 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 3.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 299,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

