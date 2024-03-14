Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 52-Week High at $900.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.53) and last traded at GBX 899 ($11.52), with a volume of 91484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 883 ($11.31).
RNWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Renew from GBX 950 ($12.17) to GBX 1,000 ($12.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is 3,050.85%.
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
