Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 52-Week High at $900.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.53) and last traded at GBX 899 ($11.52), with a volume of 91484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 883 ($11.31).

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Renew from GBX 950 ($12.17) to GBX 1,000 ($12.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Renew alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RNWH

Renew Price Performance

Renew Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 855.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 791.11. The firm has a market cap of £714.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,533.90 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is 3,050.85%.

Renew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.