Reviewing EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Applied Digital and EVmo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 214.53%.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.14, meaning that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of EVmo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -28.94% -31.26% -10.20% EVmo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and EVmo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 10.16 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -13.17 EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Summary

Applied Digital beats EVmo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About EVmo

(Get Free Report)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.