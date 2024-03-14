ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $63.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

