Rickey Allen Fulk Purchases 2,000 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) EVP Rickey Allen Fulk purchased 2,000 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $24,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $96,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Primis Financial by 2,818.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Primis Financial by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Primis Financial by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Primis Financial by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Primis Financial by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

