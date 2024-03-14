RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 10,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 26,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 44.4% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 158.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 761.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 109,123 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

