Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 565 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Tecnoglass makes up 1.9% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tecnoglass worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 121,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,512 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after purchasing an additional 965,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 93.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 112,597 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

