Riverwater Partners LLC Grows Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Federal Agricultural Mortgage makes up approximately 1.7% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $63,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded down $4.30 on Thursday, hitting $188.25. 26,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,553. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $122.10 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

