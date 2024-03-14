Riverwater Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of IRadimed worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRMD stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $44.09. 25,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,446. The company has a market capitalization of $558.18 million, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.82. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. IRadimed had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

