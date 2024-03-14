Riverwater Partners LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,462. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Further Reading

