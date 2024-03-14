Riverwater Partners LLC Has $397,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool Trading Down 2.3 %

Pool stock traded down $9.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.05. The stock had a trading volume of 160,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.03%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

