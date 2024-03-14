Riverwater Partners LLC Has $534,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after buying an additional 309,239 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

