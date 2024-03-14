Riverwater Partners LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 301.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,894. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.28. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

