Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $630,000 in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KCCA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.90. 516,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,414. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $256.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.