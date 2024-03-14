Riverwater Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,837. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.34. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,033 shares of company stock worth $3,486,200 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.71.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

