Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.94. 201,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,113. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

