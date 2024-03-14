Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

TCMD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 120,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $383.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.18. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $26.11.

Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $32,038.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $32,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,520 shares of company stock worth $268,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.