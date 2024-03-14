Riverwater Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 43,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 43,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,227,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after buying an additional 153,719 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 43,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $27.78. 19,321,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,664,945. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $156.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

