RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $35,850,195. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $280.80 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.68 and its 200-day moving average is $226.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

