Robert W. Baird Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $185.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $25.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,821. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $222.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.77 and its 200 day moving average is $133.77. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

