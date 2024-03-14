Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 390.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.6% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 116,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 101.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $545.90. The company had a trading volume of 94,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,127. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.56. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

