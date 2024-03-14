Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 5.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 390.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.6% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 116,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 101.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $545.22. The company had a trading volume of 45,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $544.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

