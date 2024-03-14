Rothschild Robert De Sells 18,000 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,187,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.14. The company had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $184.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6,925.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

