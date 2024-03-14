Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Acquires Shares of 834 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.45. 97,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,372. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FI. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

