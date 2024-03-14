Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $381,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.03. 21,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,762. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492 in the last ninety days. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

