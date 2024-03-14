Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $424,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $613.18. The company had a trading volume of 429,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $624.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

